Delta Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $197.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.