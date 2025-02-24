Delta Financial Group Inc. Invests $263,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWS opened at $130.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

