Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

