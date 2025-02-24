Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,807 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,113,000.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $36.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

