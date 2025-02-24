Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,597 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

