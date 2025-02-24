Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $119.67 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

