D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $15,285,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $125.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

