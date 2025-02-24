D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,184 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

