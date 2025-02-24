D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,526 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.