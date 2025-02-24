D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 134 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SPMO stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

