D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 604 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in HSBC were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

