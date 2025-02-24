D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

