D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

