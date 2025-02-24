D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,964,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 242,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 57.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

