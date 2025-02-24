D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.