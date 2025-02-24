D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 175 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,450,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,765,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,197,000 after acquiring an additional 275,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 654,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $76.92 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

