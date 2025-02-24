Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) Insider Acquires A$20,930.10 in Stock

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wotton purchased 69,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,930.10 ($13,331.27).

Cynata Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.93.

About Cynata Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell and mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

