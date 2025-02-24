Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) Insider Acquires A$20,930.10 in Stock

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wotton purchased 69,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,930.10 ($13,331.27).
Cynata Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.93.
About Cynata Therapeutics
