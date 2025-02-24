Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.63 ($1.25), with a volume of 134263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.10 ($1.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($39,863.33). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

