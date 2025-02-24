Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 3.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after acquiring an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,610,000 after acquiring an additional 642,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,836,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

