CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $406.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

