Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Cromwell Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.17 and a 200-day moving average of $314.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.