Critical Comparison: Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 1 4.00 The Weir Group 0 1 0 2 3.33

Dividends

Profitability

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 17.21% 11.16% 1.13% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and The Weir Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion 0.52 $2.58 billion $1.86 3.39 The Weir Group $3.28 billion 2.27 $283.48 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group.

Risk and Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats The Weir Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.