Critical Analysis: Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) vs. MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Grail and MDxHealth are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth -49.52% -1,077.84% -28.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grail and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 0 0 2.00 MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Grail presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 64.68%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Grail.

This table compares Grail and MDxHealth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $125.60 million 12.12 N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth $70.19 million 1.21 -$43.10 million ($1.52) -1.18

Grail has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

Grail beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

