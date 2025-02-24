CRH (CRH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $9.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $100.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

