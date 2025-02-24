Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 33,322 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,322 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE KMI opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

