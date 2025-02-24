Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $201.98 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.