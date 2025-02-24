Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

