Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $29.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $551.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.28 and a 200 day moving average of $536.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

