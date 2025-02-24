Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 807 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

