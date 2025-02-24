Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 14,448 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

