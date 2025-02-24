Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Christopher Aldersley Buys 3 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,930 ($62.39) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($187.17).

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,915 ($62.20) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($186.60).

Cranswick Price Performance

LON:CWK traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,920 ($62.26). The stock had a trading volume of 42,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,849. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,788 ($47.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,260 ($66.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,905.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,870.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Cranswick ( LON:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 132.10 ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

