Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,198,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,618. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

