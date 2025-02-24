Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 486.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

