Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,202 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 30.2% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE CAAP opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.97. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

