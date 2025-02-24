Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Corpay worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Corpay by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $363.66 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

