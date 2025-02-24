Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

CSW.A opened at C$14.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.89. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The stock has a market cap of C$353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

