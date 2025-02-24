Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 18.68%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Pony AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl 0.91% 7.22% 0.81% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kyndryl and Pony AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $16.05 billion 0.56 -$340.00 million $0.55 69.80 Pony AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pony AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Pony AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.