Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

