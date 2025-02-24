Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 2.3% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Stephens cut their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,685 shares of company stock worth $9,414,112. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

