Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE FDX opened at $253.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.13. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $239.07 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.