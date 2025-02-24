Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $219.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $207.93. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

