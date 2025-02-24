Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

