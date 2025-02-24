Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SRH Total Return Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of STEW opened at $16.67 on Monday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
