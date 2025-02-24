Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

