Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) General Counsel Sells $1,259,243.52 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $1,259,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,810.20. This represents a 38.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Compass Trading Down 7.9 %

Compass stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

