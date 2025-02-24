Colonial River Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Hercules Capital by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 386,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

