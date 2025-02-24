Colonial River Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,587 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Colonial River Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,427,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $120.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.