Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $940.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

