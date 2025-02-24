Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $366.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.06 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

