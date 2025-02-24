Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

